Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $440.09 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $492.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.08 and a 200-day moving average of $405.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

