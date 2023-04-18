Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,665.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,668.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,483.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,434.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

