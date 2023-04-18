Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

DLR stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

