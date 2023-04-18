Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 876 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

