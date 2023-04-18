Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

