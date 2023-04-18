Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,401,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BP by 16.2% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.87) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

BP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

