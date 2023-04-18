Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.42. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $261.17.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,244 shares of company stock worth $12,579,684 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.