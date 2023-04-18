Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 24,431 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.