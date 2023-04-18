StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
CTHR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.