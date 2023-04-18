StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.30% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

