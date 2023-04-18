StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

