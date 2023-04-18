StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,159. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

