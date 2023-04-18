StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

