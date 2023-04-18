StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

