StockNews.com Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.84.

Comerica Stock Up 4.0 %

CMA opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

