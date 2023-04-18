Streamr (DATA) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and $1.81 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

