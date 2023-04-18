Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $294.54 and last traded at $293.49, with a volume of 50933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.78.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

