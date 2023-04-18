Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 167,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Stryve Foods Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 4,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 99.89% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
