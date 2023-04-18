Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.