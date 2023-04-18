Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 305,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ SBFM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

