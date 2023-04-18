Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.04.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

