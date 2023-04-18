Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 544,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Stock Down 1.4 %

SRDX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.21. 83,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.