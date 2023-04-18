Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.23

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.
The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.
Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.
