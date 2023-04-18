SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32.87 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $268.48 million and $32.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

