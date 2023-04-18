Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Up 77.2% in March

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 6.4 %

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 424,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,033. The company has a market cap of $281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

