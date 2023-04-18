Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Swipe has a total market cap of $356.02 million and $46.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 561,609,566 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

