Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,093.0 days.
Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWPRF remained flat at $85.10 on Monday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.
About Swiss Prime Site
