Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,093.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWPRF remained flat at $85.10 on Monday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

