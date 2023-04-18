Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

