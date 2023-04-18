Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT remained flat at $3.54 during midday trading on Monday. 4,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

