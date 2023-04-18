Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

