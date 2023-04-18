Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.07). 1,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.12).

Tandem Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £13.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Tandem Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

