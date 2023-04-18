Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taoping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP remained flat at $0.67 during midday trading on Monday. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

