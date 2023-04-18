Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 408,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAA remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

