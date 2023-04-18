Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 3,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.9 %

TMHC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. 830,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.