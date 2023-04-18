TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. 181,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,195. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69.
TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.