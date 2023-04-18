TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. 181,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,195. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.