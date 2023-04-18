Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,853 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 604.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,011. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.