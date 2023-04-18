Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.16% of Teck Resources worth $223,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

