Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HQL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 18,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,640. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

