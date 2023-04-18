Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00.

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,540,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,555. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

