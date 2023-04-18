Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Northland Securities cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 179.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.51.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

