Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEI opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

