Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

