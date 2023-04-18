Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. 26,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

