Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Raised to GBX 290

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312 ($3.86).

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 273.90 ($3.39). The company had a trading volume of 13,131,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.58).

In related news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,405.15). Insiders purchased a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,977 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

