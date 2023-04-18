Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.37.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

