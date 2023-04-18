Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $59.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,655.30. 21,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,234. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,759.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,103.88. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.