Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $101.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $111.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. 470,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

