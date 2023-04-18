Tezos Trading Up 4% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $23.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004717 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,859,651 coins and its circulating supply is 934,601,131 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.