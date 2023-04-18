Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003887 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $23.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,859,651 coins and its circulating supply is 934,601,131 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

