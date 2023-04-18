The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 1,818,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,168. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

