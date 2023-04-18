The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. 10,019,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738,416. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

